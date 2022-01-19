HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredZviad Lazishvili gives lengthy statement following PED violation following UFC debut

featuredDaniel Cormier predicts Valentina Shevcheko will be a two-division UFC champion this year

featuredMiesha Tate officially makes move to flyweight: ‘I have not signed a bout agreement’

Giga Chikadze

featuredGiga Chikadze says ‘Georgians are always unbreakable’ following brutal loss to Calvin Kattar | Video

Zviad Lazishvili gives lengthy statement following PED violation following UFC debut

January 18, 2022
NoNo Comments

Georgia’s Zviad Lazishvili is not having the best start to his UFC career. First, he loses his debut (which he took on short notice) and now he’s suffered a nine-month suspension due to a failed drug test. The Nevada Athletic Commission announced the suspension, plus fines totaling $1,800 ( plus a $326 prosecution fee.)

Now the UFC newcomer has taken to Instagram to explain what happened and to announce he will be appealing the decision.

In a post, written in Georgian and translated by Google Translate to English, Lazishvili says he was given drugs by a doctor to treat a hormone imbalance that he was told would not contain any banned substances.

“I have been struggling with traumas for the last 2 years and I have tried many methods of treatment, resulting in other problems,” he wrote. “As a result of insomnia and lack of energy, I underwent a test, which showed a hormonal imbalance. I have not tried any self-examination or self-medication; I officially asked my doctor to treat me under control. My main warning was that I am an athlete, I could have a fight at any time, I am undergoing very strict checks, so there should be no steroid or anything like that in the medication prescribed by my doctor. I was told – this would definitely be taken into account.”

Lazishvili is the first Georgian UFC fighter to be flagged for PED use.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA