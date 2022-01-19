Zviad Lazishvili gives lengthy statement following PED violation following UFC debut

Georgia’s Zviad Lazishvili is not having the best start to his UFC career. First, he loses his debut (which he took on short notice) and now he’s suffered a nine-month suspension due to a failed drug test. The Nevada Athletic Commission announced the suspension, plus fines totaling $1,800 ( plus a $326 prosecution fee.)
Now the UFC newcomer has taken to Instagram to explain what happened and to announce he will be appealing the decision.
In a post, written in Georgian and translated by Google Translate to English, Lazishvili says he was given drugs by a doctor to treat a hormone imbalance that he was told would not contain any banned substances.
“I have been struggling with traumas for the last 2 years and I have tried many methods of treatment, resulting in other problems,” he wrote. “As a result of insomnia and lack of energy, I underwent a test, which showed a hormonal imbalance. I have not tried any self-examination or self-medication; I officially asked my doctor to treat me under control. My main warning was that I am an athlete, I could have a fight at any time, I am undergoing very strict checks, so there should be no steroid or anything like that in the medication prescribed by my doctor. I was told – this would definitely be taken into account.”
Lazishvili is the first Georgian UFC fighter to be flagged for PED use.