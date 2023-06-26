Zuckerberg vs. Musk: GSP enters fray; Dana dons fight shirt

If the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight of the billionaires doesn’t ever really happen, it’s certainly managed to cause a stir in the interim. UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre has entered the fray, and UFC president Dana White already had a Zuckerberg vs. Musk fight t-shirt made for the bout.

How the Zuckerberg vs. Musk fight talk got started

This whole situation arose over what seemed to be joking tweets between the Twitter/Tesla/SpaceX head honcho Musk and Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Responding to a tweet about Zuckerberg’s jiu-jitsu training, Musk tweeted, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.” To which, Zuckerberg responded, “Send Me Location.”

That was it. Harmless chatter from a couple guys who probably carry more money in their pockets than the average annual salary of the common person in the U.S.

Somehow, that led to White chatting with both men on the phone for what he described as a couple of hours. He told TMZ Sports that Zuckerberg and Musk indicated they were dead serious about wanting to fight each other. White said he’d be down to promote what he framed as “the biggest fight ever in the history of the world.”

White even went so far as to recently have a Zuckerberg vs. Musk fight t-shirt made up. He unleashed it on social media.

UFC fighters like Georges St-Pierre willing to train Musk or Zuckerberg

Several UFC fighters have chimed in, offering to train one or the other of the fighting billionaires. Even UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz have offered their expertise to help Zuckerberg or Musk prepare.

Now, UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre is chiming in, willing to help train Musk.

“Elon Musk, I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg,” GSP wrote on Twitter.

@elonmusk I'm a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg 👊😁 — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) June 24, 2023

My Take on Zuckerberg vs. Musk happening

Who knows if a Zuckerberg vs. Musk fight ever happens. I have some serious doubts. But then again, most of us also thought that there was no way that Conor McGregor would ever step into a boxing ring to fight Floyd Mayweather, Jr. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯