Zubaira Tukhugov Pulled from Fight Against Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night in Moncton

The fallout surrounding the UFC 229 post fight brawl continued on Thursday with Zubaira Tukhugov being pulled from his upcoming bout against Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night in Moncton.

UFC officials confirmed that Tukhugov is no longer fighting on the card and a search for a replacement opponent to face Lobov is underway.

Tukhugov was one of the fighters involved in the melee following lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov jumping over the cage to go after one of Conor McGregor’s teammates who was working his corner.

During the ensuing brawl, McGregor jumped up to the top of the cage as well and ended up swinging at one of Nurmagomedov’s corner men, who joined him on the top of the cage when the melee began.

McGregor then ended up with three people throwing punches at him inside the cage including Tukhugov, who was part of Nurmagomedov’s corner for the event.

Afterwards, UFC president Dana White said that anybody involved in the assault who was under contract with the UFC would no longer be allowed to fight in the promotion.

The dominoes started to fall on Thursday with Tukhugov removed from his fight against Lobov, although as of now there’s no word if he’s actually been released from the UFC.

Earlier in the day, Nurmagomedov threatened to leave the UFC if Tukhugov was fired over his part in the melee.

Considering Lobov is also part of McGregor’s team, it’s entirely possible the UFC opted to remove Tukhugov to prevent any further bad blood boiling after the highly volatile situation unfolded following Nurmagomedov’s win last Saturday night.

Still as of now, the UFC is searching for a replacement opponent to face Lobov on the Oct. 27 card in Canada.