HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kelvin Gastelum - UFC 234

featuredKelvin Gastelum battles Israel Adesanya for interim middleweight title at UFC 236

featuredFrancis Ngannou Demolishes Cain Velasquez In Just 26 Seconds in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

UFC Phoenix Ngannou vs Velasquez Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night on ESPN Results: Ngannou vs Velasquez (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredCoach: ‘Cain Velasquez Wants to Prove He Can Dominate Again’

Zoila Frausto believes she’s better than her Combate Americas 31 opponent everywhere

February 20, 2019
NoNo Comments

For former Bellator titleholder Zoila Frausto, taking time away from MMA had nothing to do with the competition aspect of the sport, but its association with a difficult time in her life.

Following a split from husband and former UFC fighter Jorge Gurgel, Frausto relocated from Ohio to her native California and focused on other combat sports before making the decision to return to MMA this year.

“I wanted to take time away from MMA because it wasn’t a good feel for me,” Frausto told MMAWeekly.com. “I wanted to get away from everything associated with MMA. I still wanted to fight, but everything MMA was so connected to (my ex-husband) that I didn’t want to do it.

“I started doing Muay Thai and kickboxing, and ended up going 6-0 and winning a world title in Muay Thai and winning a WBC national title in Muay Thai as well.”

For Frausto, returning to MMA felt right as Combate Americas was holding an event where she went to college, and it comes at a time where she couldn’t be more pleased with how her MMA training has gone.

“MMA was unfinished business for me,” said Frausto. “I did so well, so fast there, and I always wanted to go back. I’ve been doing everything for MMA, but just haven’t been competing in it. I felt what better way to do it than at home?

“I feel like I’ll be able to see where I’m at after the fight. Everything I’m doing leading up to this fight is great – I’ve never been better. But we’ll be able to tell when I’m actually in there and it’s left. I’ve never felt this good about a fight, and I never felt like I’ve known this much, so I feel really good about it.”

This Friday in Fresno, California, Frausto (13-5) will have her first MMA bout in three years when she faces Jamiee Nievera (7-4) in a 125 co-main event of Combate Americas 31.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Admits, ‘I Don’t Think Marijuana is 100-Percent Safe’

“She’s fought three of my teammates and my sister, so I know her very well,” Frausto said of Nievera. “I feel like she’s good everywhere. She’s been around long enough to know a lot, but I feel that I’m better than her everywhere.

“To get the win for me is for her to make a mistake, or for me to make her make a mistake, and just capitalize on it.”

With women’s MMA at a much better point now than when Frausto first competed, she’s looking forward to seeing how far she can take things in the sport should she wish to pursue it fulltime again.

“Especially coming off another big injury, being able to fight again is a blessing, so for me I’m taking it fight by fight and seeing what opportunities I get and just run with that,” said Frausto.

“A lot of women are making a pretty good living. Even up to this point I’ve had to work other jobs and do other things, but now I’m at a point where I can make other opportunities happen if I really want to stay focused on this and continue to do this.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA