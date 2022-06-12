Zhang Weili face-plants Joanna Jedrzejczyk in UFC 275 rematch

UFC 275 in Singapore on Saturday featured a rematch of the 2020 Fight of the Year between former champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The first time they fought the women’s strawweight title was on the line. On Saturday, a title shot was looming.

The first fight was an absolutely war that ended in a spit decision from Weili. On Saturday, Weili finished Jedrzejczyk in dramatic fashion.

In the opening round, Weili mixed it up on her feet, throwing leg kicks, front kicks to the body, combinations and worked in takedowns. She was able to take Jedrzejczyk down and connect with punches and elbows. Jedrzejczyk scrambled back to her feet, but Weili put her on her back again. The first round clearly went to Weili.

In the second frame, the two were exchanging on their feet. While in the pocket, Jedrzejczyk missed with a right hand and Weili delivered a spinning back fist that connected flush. Jedrzejczyk fell face-first to the canvas and the referee quickly stepped in to stop the fight.

With the win, Weili is expected to face champion Carla Esparza in her next outing.

“I’m very, very happy for this fight. I told myself to use all my assets to beat my opponent, and I did it. I’m coming back,” Weili said following the KO win.

“Hey Carla Esparza, I heard there’s an event in Abu Dhabi. I want to invite you to fight me in Abu Dhabi. It’s not your territory. It’s not my territory,” Weili said.