Zhang Lipeng beats Eduard Folayang by decision at ONE: ‘Battleground’ Part II

August 13, 2021
August 13, 2021

ONE: ‘Battleground’ Part II was broadcast tonight and Zhang Lipeng faced Eduard Folayang in the main event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Chinese fighter was able to secure a takedown in every single round to earn the decision win.

Folayang looked to make a fast start, attacking with low kicks and punches but he allowed Lipeng to back him up against the cage and the takedown followed. The TUF China winner swiftly secured mount but his opponent was able to establish guard.

Towards the end of the round Lipeng took Folayang’s back and locked in a tight body triangle but the bell sounded before he could capitalize by sinking in a rear naked choke. The second stanza saw the Filipino throwing more punches and kicks although few of them found their mark.

Lipeng was evading the majority of his strikes and eventually secured a double leg. Folayang resisted initially only to be unceremoniously slammed to the canvass although this time he was able to work his way back up again.

It left Folayang in need of a big third round and there were encouraging signs as he stuffed an early takedown attempt. Lipeng did sneak in an uppercut but he was showing very limited ambition with his striking as the former lightweight champion pushed the pace.

Unfortunately for Folayang he was unable to connect with anything solid and when Lipeng secured a double leg and finished the fight in side control the writing was on the wall. All three judges scored the fight for the Chinese fighter who makes a successful debut.

Zhang improves to 31-11-2 and looks set to be a contender at lightweight. Folayang drops to 22-12 and can probably forget about challenging for the title he has held twice. 

ONE: ‘Battleground’ Part II Results, Singapore, August 13th

  • Zhang Lipeng def. Eduard Folayang via Decision (Unanimous)  
  • Alex Silva def. Li Tao Miao via Decision (Unanimous)
  • Thomas Narmo vs. Alain Ngalani ends in a No Contest
  • Eko Roni Saputra def. Pengshuai Liu via KO (Punch) at 0:10 of round 1
  • Rahul Raju def. Otgonbaatar Nergui by Submission (Rear naked choke) at 3:54 of round 2

