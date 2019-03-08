Zebaztian Kadestam stops Georgy Kichigin at ONE: Reign of Valor

Zebaztian Kadestam was defending his welterweight title for the first time at ONE: Reign of Valor in Yangon on Friday. The Swedish fighter spent much of the fight in adverse positions, but his power ultimately proved too much for Georgy Kichigin.

The Kazakh welterweight seemed to be edging the contest as the two men clinched against the cage in the final seconds of the second round. Kichigin was working for a double-leg takedown, but ate a hard elbow from Kadestam which seemed to daze him.

Instead of sitting on his stool, Kichigin collapsed to the ground in his corner. He was in an upright position and seemed to have his wits about him, but declined to come out for the third round, handing the champion his third consecutive stoppage win.

It was a surprise because Kichigin had started the fight well. He got Kadestan down almost immediately and forced the champion to spend much of the opening two rounds either on his back or defending takedown attempts.

Kadestam was able to score with leg kicks, but never really got his striking going. He did land a crisp jab in the second stanza, but wasn’t able to dominate the stand-up exchanges and was taken down again towards the end of the round.

He quickly worked his way up and the fight seemed perfectly poised with the second round about to end and neither man able to claim a clear advantage. Then Kadestam connected with his left elbow and a minute was not long enough for Kichigin to recover.

The Swedish fighter improves to 12-4 and has stopped his last three opponents. Kichigin drops to 20-6 after seeing his 14 fight, four year winning streak brought to an abrupt end on his ONE Championship debut.

Filipino warrior Rene Catalan makes it SIX wins in a row with a devastating TKO of former ONE World Champion Yoshitaka Naito at 4:32 of Round 1! #WeAreONE #ReignOfValor #Yangon #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/ss2CWEJiRq — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 8, 2019

There was also a win for Filipino strawweight Rene Catalan (6-2), who stopped Yoshitaka Naito (13-3) with strikes in the opening round. Meanwhile, heavyweight Mauro Cerilli (13-3) was celebrating after finishing Alain Ngalani (4-5-0-1) with grounded knees which, after a long delay, were deemed legal.

Heavyweight hammer Mauro Cerilli lands a flurry of knees to notch a TKO victory over Alain Ngalani at 1:41 of Round 1! #WeAreONE #ReignOfValor #Yangon #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/JzhGgtJOFk — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 8, 2019

