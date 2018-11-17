Zebastian Kadestam Scores Late Knockout to Win ONE Welterweight Title

Zebastian Kadestam and Tyler McGuire clashed in Jakarta on Saturday to determine the identity of the new ONE welterweight champion. It was the Swedish fighter who prevailed, scoring a one punch knockout late in the fifth round.

ONE: Warrior’s Dream took place at Stadium Istora and was headlined by a battle between two of the promotion’s top welterweights. McGuire set out his stall to get the fight to the ground right from the offset but he couldn’t put Kadestam on is back for a sustained period of time.

On the rare occasions that the American did complete a double leg his opponent bounced straight back up. There was a moment of comedy at the end of the opening round when they both missed with spinning back kicks and then laughed, but Kadestam clearly posed much more of a striking threat.

McGuire was constantly circling out and his shots might have slowed Kadestam down, but they had no visible effect. By contrast the Swedish fighter was throwing everything full power although one of his knees strayed low at the end of the third and the American was given time to recover.

McGuire’s face was starting to swell but the American stuck to the same strategy in the championship rounds. He was constantly circling out and looking to score takedowns but Kadestam controlled the action, even if he wasn’t able to land strikes as consistently as he might have liked.

That all changed in the final exchanges of the fight. With 30 seconds to go in the final round McGuire was circling to his left with his hands down and it proved to be a fatal error as Kadestam swung his right fist and connected cleanly with the American’s face.

Kadestam attempted to follow up with a knee to the head of his stricken opponent but the referee was already diving in to save McGuire from further punishment. The finish came at the 4:31 mark and saw the Swedish fighter become only the third man to ever win the ONE Championship welterweight title.

With the victory Kadestam improves to 11-4 and in the wake of Ben Askren’s departure he has now established himself as the best welterweight on the roster. McGuire drops to 11-1 but, judging by the look on his face at the end, the American realized he had simply been second best on the night.

ONE: Warrior’s Dream Results