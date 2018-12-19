Zak Ottow Reflects on UFC Milwaukee Win, Believes He’s Entering His Prime

Heading into his Dec. 15 UFC on FOX 31 bout with Dwight Grant, welterweight Zak Ottow felt his biggest keys to getting the win was neutralizing Grant’s counter-striking and not get caught in a trap of getting overly aggressive.

A close first round followed by an admittedly unproductive second round, Ottow feels he took control of the fight in the third and that helped him secure a split-decision victory over Grant.

“I know a lot of guys see him hanging back and come rushing in with strikes and then he just knocks everybody out,” Ottow told MMAWeekly.com. “I had to be smart about it and figure out the range and start landing. I wanted to be smart and not give him too many counter opportunities.

“It was just a tough fight. He’s a good prospect. I definitely had to figure out a way to win. I felt I couldn’t get too risky in there. A bad loss could be bad for my career, so I had to be smart about it and try to get that win.”

Having had close fights in the recent past, Ottow was a bit anxious to hear the bout go to a split-decision, but felt confident that he had done enough to secure the win.

“I’ve been in that situation before,” said Ottow. “This fight I thought was going to be a toss-up. He did a little bit more than me in the second. I definitely won the third. So I felt like it came down to the first round. It’s just kind of how you view that first round was who was going to win the fight.

“I felt like it could have gone either way. I felt like I lost one of those (split-decisions) down in Brazil (to Sergio Moraes), so it was good to get this close decision.”

Looking ahead to 2019, Ottow feels like now is his time to make a move in the welterweight division.

“I’ll be turning 32, and I feel I’ve been around the sport long enough that I I’m well-rounded and am still in my athletic prime,” Ottow said. “I feel like these next two years are going to be my prime in my career and I really want to push myself and reach my full potential.

“I want to have a really active year in 2019 and climb the ladder here. By the end of 2019 I’d like to be ranked in the Top 15.”