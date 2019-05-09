Zac Cavender says he has an ‘athletic edge over LFA 66 opponent Kenneth Seegrist

In five months since turning pro last November, light-heavyweight prospect Zac Cavender has managed to continue on an impressive streak he started as an amateur.

Since 2016, Cavender has gone undefeated both as an amateur and as a pro, winning all of his bouts via finish, including his first fight of 2019 against Chris Thompson in March for Steelfist Fight Night.

“The fight stayed on the feet most of the time until I knocked (Thompson) down with a left hook, and then finished him with a rear naked choke about 2:45 into the first round,” Cavender told MMAWeekly.com.

“So far my pro career has been going well. I would like a little bit more cage time, but if I have an opportunity to finish a fight I’m not going to pass it up.”

Since his amateur days Cavender has maintained a strong skillset, so he’s been working more to develop his physical prowess as he continues his pro career.

“The biggest thing I’ve been working on is my size and athleticism,” said Cavender. “I’m 6’5”, so I have a decent frame for a light-heavyweight, but I’d always go in not having to cut much weight as a lot of fighters have to do to be at their weight.

“I’ve been working on developing more muscle mass and explosive strength while still keeping my conditioning high. I’ve really been working hard on being an athlete, as well as a martial artist, inside the cage.”

At LFA 66 on Friday in West Valley City, Utah, Cavender (2-0) will look to add to his winning streak when he faces Kenneth Seegrist (7-7) in a 205-pound bout.

“He does have a lot more experience than me and has 12 more fights than I do, but I know I’m going to have the athletic edge,” Cavender said of facing Seegrist.

“It looks like he doesn’t take his athleticism and weight cut as serious. I feel like I’m definitely going to be more lean, conditioned, athlete. My coaches and I have put together something that will ensure a victory and definitely a finish.”

Entering into his first full year as a pro in 2019, Cavender has a clear-cut idea of where he’d like to finish the year out at as he aims for big things in 2020.

“I never overlook any opponent,” said Cavender. “The fight in front of me is what I’m present and training for.

“You do have to have goals and have to have a roadmap to success or you just going to spin your wheels. I’m hoping to maintain my finishing streak, and to go 5-0 in 2019 and be knocking on the door of some serious opportunities in 2020.”