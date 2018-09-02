Zabit Magomedsharipov Stays on UFC 228 Fight Card Thanks to Late Replacement

Despite his opponent dropping out, Zabit Magomedsharipov will remain on the upcoming UFC 228 fight card after all.

Magomedsharipov was originally matched up with Yair Rodriguez, but the Mexican fighter withdrew from the bout recently because of an undisclosed injury. With less than a week to go until fight time, Brandon Davis has agreed to step in for Rodriguez and keep Magomedsharipov on the card slated for Saturday, Sept. 8, in Dallas.

Magomedsharipov (15-1) has made an immediate impact on the UFC featherweight division just three fights into his UFC tenure. Rodriguez would have been the better fight for the Dagestani fighter’s career, but at least with Davis (9-4) stepping in, he will still fight in Dallas.

UFC 228 is headlined by a championship doubleheader featuring Tyron Woodley’s welterweight title defense against Darren Till, and Nicco Montano’s women’s flyweight title defense against Valentina Shevchenko.