Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar take UFC Moscow Fight of the Night honors in front of sold-out crowd

November 9, 2019
Featherweights Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar took the UFC on ESPN+ 21 Fight of the Night honors on Saturday in front a sellout crowd in Moscow, Russia.

Magomedsharipov may have earned a shot at the UFC featherweight championship with his win over Kattar in Saturday’s main event, but each of them will go home with an additional $50,000 because of the post-fight bonus.

There’s was an atypical three-round main event because of it being a late shift to the fight card after former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos was forced out of the original UFC Moscow main event opposite Alexander Volkov. Magomedsharipov and Kattar still put on a tremendous display, both men walking through punches in order to try and take the fight to the other.

At the end of the day, Magomedsharipov’s more versatile striking attack won the day, as he earned unanimous scores of the 29-28 from the three judges. 

The Performance of the Night bonuses went to Magomed Ankalaev and David Zwada, both fighters won on the UFC on ESPN+ 121 preliminary portion of the fight card. 

Ankalaev closed the prelims with a devastating knockout of Dalcha Lungiambula 23 seconds into the third frame of their fight, while Zwada submitted Abubakar Nurmagomedov with an arm-triangle choke midway through the first round of their bout.

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar performance bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar
  • Performance of the Night: Magomed Ankalaev
  • Performance of the Night: David Zawada

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar gate and attendance

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar took place on Saturday, Nov. 9, at CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia, before a sold-out crowd.

  • Attendance: 11,305 (sellout)

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar official results

Main Card

  • Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Alexander Volkov def. Greg Hardy by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Danny Roberts def. Zelim Imadaev by knockout (punches) at 4:54, R2
  • Ed Herman def. Khadis Ibragimov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Anthony Rocco Martin def. Ramazan Emeev by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Shamil Gamzatov def. Klidson Abreu by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims

  • Magomed Ankalaev def. Dalcha Lungiambula by knockout (front kick and punch) at 0:29, R3
  • Rhustam Khabilov def. Sergey Khandozhko by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Karl Roberson def. Roman Kopylov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:01, R3
  • David Zawada def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by submission (arm triangle) at 2:50, R1
  • Roosevelt Roberts def. Alexander Yakovlev by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Pannie Kianzad def. Jessica-Rose Clark by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Davey Grant def. Grigorii Popov split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

