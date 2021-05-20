YouTuber Jake Paul inks deal with Showtime Sports

YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul has signed a deal with Showtime Sports to promote his next boxing match. ESPN first reported the news on Wednesday and Showtime officials later confirmed the signing of Paul.

Paul has fought three times inside the square circle and none have been against an actual professional boxer.

He made his boxing debut against fellow YouTube personality AnEsonGib in January 2020, winning by TKO in the first round. He then appeared on the same fight card that saw Mike Tyson return for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. facing former NBA player Nate Robinson. He knocked out Robinson in the second round.

Paul was the headliner in his last outing against retired UFC fighter Ben Askren. Paul connected with a punch in the first round that floored Askren.

Paul’s next fight will be promoted by Showtime Sports. His last two bouts were under the Triller Fights banner. The specifics remain unknown. The 24-year old is in talks with Showtime for an opponent, date and location.

Triller co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh congratulated Paul on the signing.

“We love Jake,” Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh told ESPN. “I wish Jake the absolute best. We had our two fights with him. I think for us, we’ve gone the distance with him that we can go. We won’t be doing any more Jake fights.”