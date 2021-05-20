HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC president Dana White reacts to new CDC mask rules

featuredUFC 262 highlights & recap: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler to become champ

featuredDana White rips into Jake Paul’s promoter and Oscar De La Hoya

Charles Oliveira UFC 262 video post-fight

featuredCharles Oliveira fires back at Conor McGregor | UFC 262 video

YouTuber Jake Paul inks deal with Showtime Sports

May 20, 2021
NoNo Comments

YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul has signed a deal with Showtime Sports to promote his next boxing match. ESPN first reported the news on Wednesday and Showtime officials later confirmed the signing of Paul.

Paul has fought three times inside the square circle and none have been against an actual professional boxer.

He made his boxing debut against fellow YouTube personality AnEsonGib in January 2020, winning by TKO in the first round. He then appeared on the same fight card that saw Mike Tyson return for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. facing former NBA player Nate Robinson. He knocked out Robinson in the second round.

Paul was the headliner in his last outing against retired UFC fighter Ben Askren. Paul connected with a punch in the first round that floored Askren.

Derrick Lewis KOs man trying to break into his car, posts IG video

Paul’s next fight will be promoted by Showtime Sports. His last two bouts were under the Triller Fights banner. The specifics remain unknown. The 24-year old is in talks with Showtime for an opponent, date and location.

Triller co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh congratulated Paul on the signing.

“We love Jake,” Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh told ESPN. “I wish Jake the absolute best. We had our two fights with him. I think for us, we’ve gone the distance with him that we can go. We won’t be doing any more Jake fights.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA