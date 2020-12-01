YouTuber Jake Paul claims he’s in talks to fight Conor McGregor

A couple days after YouTube sensation Jake Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, he claimed that he is in talks to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Though Paul is most famous for building a multi-million subscribers strong YouTube following, he insists that he’s not playing when it comes to boxing.

“I have been training my ass off for the past year. I am taking this seriously,” Paul said after fighting on the Tyson vs. Jones undercard. “There is a long list of opponents I want, like Conor McGregor and (McGregor teammate) Dillon Danis. I want to knock both of them out. I want to be in this sport for a long time. I’m in love with this so why not?”

Whether in boxing or mixed martial arts, that is a tall order for Paul, who has fought only twice: once against fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib and then against Robinson, who had just three months of training prior to their bout.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, however, Paul insists that his team has been in talks with McGregor’s, though he didn’t exactly indicate the fight would happen any time soon.

“The Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight is gonna happen. It’s just a matter of when. It’s gonna be legendary,” Paul said.

“I’m gonna win, too. I’m gonna dedicate my life to winning that fight. I’m not just going in there just to f—ing say I did it. I’m going in there to f—ing f— Conor McGregor up.”

Paul knocked Robinson down several times in their bout, finally sending him crashing face first to the canvas in the second round for the knockout. Whether or not he could ever hope to do that to McGregor or Danis, who each have a lifetime of training, remains to be seen.

(Video courtesy of TMZSports)