HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone

featuredCowboy Cerrone refutes claims he’s taking a dive against Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Michael Chandler Post-Bellator 212 - MMAF

featuredMichael Chandler will try to handle Sidney Outlaw ‘as violently as possible’ at Bellator 237

Daniel Cormier - Stipe Miocic - Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones wanted heavyweight title fight, but UFC focused on Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy

Korean Zombie - UFC Busan victory

featuredUFC Busan results: Korean Zombie throttles Frankie Edgar en route to knockout finish

Youssef Zalal ready to wreak havoc on the bantamweight division

December 24, 2019
NoNo Comments

Looking back on his November first-round TKO victory over Jaime Hernandez at LFA 79, bantamweight Youssef Zalal is happy he got the win, but is always critical of his performance.

Though the fight only lasted 2:15, Zalal feels that he wasn’t able get the kind of cage time he was hoping to have at this stage of his career in the bout.

“It always needs a lot more work,” Zalal told MMAWeekly.com. “It’s getting experience now and getting ready for the big show.

“To be honest, for me it was all mental. We didn’t care about technique and this and that. I know I had that. I know I belong with the best in the world, so for me it was mainly myself that fight.”

Having been caught up in the LFA’s move from AXS TV to UFC Fight Pass, Zalal had to wait six months between bouts, but after some initial disappointment he chose to focus on the opportunity of another fight when it would come around.

“It sucked,” said Zalal. “I was getting ready for 12 weeks (to face Zac Riley in October). It was going to be my first fight at 135 pounds since I was an amateur. I planned it all good.

“Three days after the fight, I was going to leave for Morocco and all of that, so it kind of ruined me on that one. I was pissed, but I was excited to see what they were going to give me next.”

TRENDING > Dana White video: Could Floyd Mayweather fight MMA in the UFC?

When it comes to 2020, Zalal will focus on moving to bantamweight fulltime, while his team lines up opportunities for his year.

“I would not say there would be differences in the way that I fight, but there will be advantages over a lot of 135ers with the reach and height and all of that,” Zalal said. “I feel like I stand out way more than the average 135er. When I fight at 135 pounds, it’s a whole different world for these guys.

“I have great management and team; I believe in them as much as they believe in me. They give me the phone call I’m ready. It doesn’t matter what day, what fight, I do not care.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA