You Can’t Mean-Mug Roxanne Modafferi: ‘It’s Impossible’

Roxanne Modafferi loves fighting, but she loves the sporting aspect of it. She’s not a trash-talking, mean-mugging fighter that tries to intimidate her opponents, and, in turn, her opponents that try to do that to her won’t find much success in doing so.

“It’s impossible (to mean mug me),” Modafferi said at The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale Media Day in Las Vegas.

When she steps into the cage at the TUF 27 Finale, Modafferi will be afforded the opportunity to avenge a loss that has sat on her record for nearly seven years.

Barb Honchak submitted Modafferi at BEP 5 in 2011, but that was light years ago to Modafferi, who is a much different fighter than she was back then, and when they step into the cage on July 6, she hopes to show that.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.