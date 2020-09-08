You can bet on it: Who will Nick Diaz fight in UFC return?

Nick Diaz hasn’t set foot in the Octagon to fight since UFC 183 on Jan. 31, 2015. Diaz then lost to Anderson Silva before the result was changed to a no contest after both fighters tested positive for banned substances.

Diaz is now contemplating a UFC return, but who will he fight? The oddsmakers have set it up so you can bet on Diaz’s first opponent should he follow through on his intent to fight again.

Having done a recent 14-week diet and training regimen, Diaz’s manager Kevin Mubenga told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that Diaz is 100 percent planning on fighting again and is targeting a bout in early 2021.

This is Nick Diaz earlier today (see video below). He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga. He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return. Ariel Helwani

The interesting thing about the odds recently released by BetOnline.ag is that the favorite for Diaz’s first opponent is Jorge Masvidal, who is currently in talks to rematch Nick’s brother Nate to kick off the UFC 2021 pay-per-view schedule.

Robbie Lawler would be an interesting option, considering they fought early on in their respective UFC tenures at UFC 47 in 2004. Diaz won that initial meeting.

Conor McGregor, of course, would be an enticing option. McGregor is always considered a “money fight,” which Diaz surely wants. It’s also a fight that McGregor might consider high profile enough to draw him out of retirement. Plus, the Irishman has already split a pair of bouts with Nate.

Anderson Silva is already booked for what is expected to be his retirement fight, but considering the sour taste left in his and Diaz’s mouths following UFC 183, it might be a bout that he could be enticed into running back.

Who do you think Nick Diaz will fight in his UFC return?

Odds on who Nick Diaz will fight in his UFC return

Jose Masvidal – 3/1

Robbie Lawler – 7/2

Conor McGregor – 4/1

Carlos Condit – 9/2

Mike Perry – 7/1

Darren Till – 8/1

Anderson Silva – 9/1

Nick Diaz Flashback following victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC 47

