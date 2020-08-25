You can bet on it: What will Dana White say in support of Donald Trump at the RNC?

UFC president Dana White is speaking on Thursday at the Republican National Convention, where U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated as the Republican party’s candidate for the 2020 Presidential Election.

As would be expected, oddsmakers are all over it. After all, they’ve never met a bet they didn’t like, as long as they’re able to set the odds right.

If you’ve ever seen the prop bets for the NFL Super Bowl, you already know that the oddsmakers will lay down odds on almost anything. And they did just that with White’s speech for the RNC.

This marks the second consecutive RNC that White has spoken at. He also spoke on Donald Trump’s behalf at the 2016 convention, explaining that it is their longtime friendship and business relationship, not so much politics, that put him squarely in Trump’s corner.

TRENDING > Dana White to speak in support of Donald Trump at Republican National Convention

Dana White prop bets for 2020 RNC speech in support of Donald Trump

(Betting lines courtesy of SportsBetting.ag)

Dana White’s primary shirt color

White +250

Blue +300

Gray +350

Black +350

Red +700

What will Dana White say first?

UFC +185

Ultimate Fighting Championship -275

Total times Dana White says “UFC”

Over 3.5 (+120)

Under 3.5 (-160)

Will Dana White mention a current UFC fighter by name?

Yes +400

No -700

Total times Dana White says “fight(s)” or “fighter(s)” or “fighting”

Over 8.5 (+150)

Under 8.5 (-200)

Total times Dana White says “Trump”

Over 5.5 (-140)

Under 5.5 (+100)

Will Dana White say “Donald”?

Yes -170

No +130

Will Dana White mention President Trump attended a UFC event?

Yes +200

No -300

Will Dana White say “make America great again”?

Yes +300

No -500

Dana White’s 2016 Republican National Convention speech supporting Donald Trump

(Photo and video courtesy of Republican National Convention)