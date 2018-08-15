HOT OFF THE WIRE
Yoshitaka Naito and Joshua Pacio Booked for ONE Strawweight Title Rematch

August 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

Yoshitaka Naito has been handed another rematch by ONE Championship. The strawweight champion will defend his title against Joshua Pacio on Sept. 22 in Jakarta.

That fight headlines ONE: Conquest of Heroes at the Jakarta Convention Centre. The first time Pacio and Naito fought was in 2016 with the Japanese fighter winning by submission, finishing the Filipino with a fourth-round rear-naked choke.

Yoshitaka Naito def Alex Silva at ONE Grit and GlorySince then, Naito (13-1) has lost the belt and subsequently reclaimed it. In his last bout, also in Jakarta, the Japanese fighter scored a decision win over Alex Silva to become a strawweight champion with the promotion for the second time.

Pacio (15-2) is currently riding a three-fight winning streak with all of these victories coming inside the distance. In his last bout, he became the first man to ever beat Pongsiri Mitsatitin an MMA match, finishing the Thai with an unconventional hammerlock submission.

Also on the card is a strawweight bout pitting Indonesia’s Stefer Rahardian (8-1) against Peng Xue Wen (2-4) from China.

Next up for Asia’s biggest MMA promotion is ONE: Beyond the Horizon on Sept. 8 in Shanghai.

ONE Full Fight: Yoshitaka Naito vs. Joshua Pacio

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

               

