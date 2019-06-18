HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Fight Motion

featuredDaniel Cormier says Stipe Miocic rematch likely his final UFC fight

TJ Dillashaw UFC 227 Media Day

featuredTJ Dillashaw: ‘I cheated. I don’t want to create any excuses.’

featuredRory MacDonald defeats Neiman Gracie and Lyoto Machida retires Chael Sonnen at Bellator 222

Chael Sonnen UFC 148 workout

featuredChael Sonnen will either be a champion or a failure

Yorgan De Castro Looking for the knockout at Dana White’s Contender Series

June 18, 2019
NoNo Comments

Having gone undefeated in his previous three fights, heavyweight prospect Yorgan De Castro was looking to keep his undefeated streak going when he faced Carlton Little at CES 54 this past January.

Over the course of three rounds De Castro was able to have a good showcase of his skills as he worked his way towards a unanimous decision victory.

“That was a short-notice fight, but it was pretty good and exciting,” De Castro told MMAWeekly.com. “We went against a dangerous fighter (in Little) who had something like 14 or 15 fights, something like that, and put on a show.”

Since turning pro in late 2017, De Castro feels like his game has grown leaps and bounds, and that he’s no longer reliant on one skill to get him through fights.

“The takedowns and wrestling and understanding the timing is getting better,” said De Castro. “I know when to be aggressive and when to slowdown fights. Overall it’s getting better. When I first started I was just striking, but now I feel well-rounded and ready to take the next step.

“I am a much different fighter. I’m more calm. I know what I’m doing now. I’m not too aggressive. My timing is better. I’m a better fighter than I was when I started.”

On Tuesday in Las Vegas, De Castro (4-0) will look to punch his ticket to the UFC when he faces Alton Meeks (3-0) in a main card heavyweight bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2019.

TRENDING > Dana White ‘assumes’ Tony Ferguson gets the next UFC lightweight title shot

“There’s no secret, he’s a wrestler,” De Castro said of Meeks. “He’s going to try to take me down and use ground ‘n’ pound. That’s what he does. That’s what he’s done his last fight.

“I’m going to try to keep the fight standing and try to knock him out in one of the scrambles. I believe the longer the fight goes the better chance I have. It’s no secret, he’s going to try to take me down, and I will try to stuff the takedown and strike with him.”

Though he could have a career and life changing opportunity on the Contender Series, De Castro is not focused on that but rather his bout with Meeks itself.

“I put it aside,” said De Castro. “I’m looking to go out and focus on now. (Meeks is) the one in front of me. He is the one between me and my dream, so I’m focused right now. I want to win, that’s what I’m going for, and I’m thinking (of only) Alton Meeks.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA