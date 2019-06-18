Yorgan De Castro Looking for the knockout at Dana White’s Contender Series

Having gone undefeated in his previous three fights, heavyweight prospect Yorgan De Castro was looking to keep his undefeated streak going when he faced Carlton Little at CES 54 this past January.

Over the course of three rounds De Castro was able to have a good showcase of his skills as he worked his way towards a unanimous decision victory.

“That was a short-notice fight, but it was pretty good and exciting,” De Castro told MMAWeekly.com. “We went against a dangerous fighter (in Little) who had something like 14 or 15 fights, something like that, and put on a show.”

Since turning pro in late 2017, De Castro feels like his game has grown leaps and bounds, and that he’s no longer reliant on one skill to get him through fights.

“The takedowns and wrestling and understanding the timing is getting better,” said De Castro. “I know when to be aggressive and when to slowdown fights. Overall it’s getting better. When I first started I was just striking, but now I feel well-rounded and ready to take the next step.

“I am a much different fighter. I’m more calm. I know what I’m doing now. I’m not too aggressive. My timing is better. I’m a better fighter than I was when I started.”

On Tuesday in Las Vegas, De Castro (4-0) will look to punch his ticket to the UFC when he faces Alton Meeks (3-0) in a main card heavyweight bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2019.

“There’s no secret, he’s a wrestler,” De Castro said of Meeks. “He’s going to try to take me down and use ground ‘n’ pound. That’s what he does. That’s what he’s done his last fight.

“I’m going to try to keep the fight standing and try to knock him out in one of the scrambles. I believe the longer the fight goes the better chance I have. It’s no secret, he’s going to try to take me down, and I will try to stuff the takedown and strike with him.”

Though he could have a career and life changing opportunity on the Contender Series, De Castro is not focused on that but rather his bout with Meeks itself.

“I put it aside,” said De Castro. “I’m looking to go out and focus on now. (Meeks is) the one in front of me. He is the one between me and my dream, so I’m focused right now. I want to win, that’s what I’m going for, and I’m thinking (of only) Alton Meeks.”