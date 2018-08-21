HOT OFF THE WIRE
Justin Gaethje TUF 25 Finale

featuredJustin Gaethje: ‘I Have Zero Respect for James Vick’

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down Georges St-Pierre Fighting Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Winner

Valentina Shevchenko ahead of UFC 228

featuredValentina Shevchenko Still Doesn’t Believe Nicco Montano Will Show Up for UFC 228

featuredJames Vick Wasn’t Talking Trash on Justin Gaethje, He Was Just Giving Him the Facts

Yoel Romero Withdraws from UFC 230 Bout with Paulo Costa

August 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

Despite a bout between Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa having been announced for Nov. 3 at UFC 230 in New York, it will not happen as expected. Romero has had to withdraw from the fight.

Though a headlining bout has yet to be announced, UFC 230 was already shaping up to be a fight card chock-full of drawing power. Dustin Poirier is expected to fight Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is paired with David Branch, and rising sensation Israel Adesanya meets Derek Brunson. 

The card was dealt a significant blow on Monday, however, when Romero told ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani that he was not going to be able to fight Costa as planned.

Romero explained that he suffered a broken orbital bone in his UFC 225 headlining bout with middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in June. He had surgery to repair the damage, but said his doctor feels Romero needs more time to heal and won’t be ready for the November date.

Yoel Romero Weigh-in Arm to SkyThe timeline given to him by the doctor puts him just outside of the timeframe for UFC 230.

“Maybe four or five months,” Romero said about a return. “The doctor said, ‘Yoel needs more time.’ You know me. If you give me somebody, I take it. But you need to be smart. When the doctor says, ‘You’re ready,’ you can go. I’m waiting.

“My eye is not ready. I want to fight, but it is what it is. The doctor said, ‘Yoel cannot fight.’ I want to fight on this card, this show. Anytime you have an opportunity to fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, you’re making history. But I need to wait.”

After missing weight by two-tenths of a pound for his most recent fight with Whittaker, Romero had indicated that he might move up to light heavyweight, but it appears he is holding off on such a move for the foreseeable future.

TRENDING > Dana White Stands By His Harsh Criticism of Fighters After a Poor Performance

“I talked with the UFC and said I’m not going to go up,” Romero said. “Maybe in the future. People need to see the belt on my body. When I take the belt, maybe I’ll go up and fight a superfight.”

Though he is 41 years of age, Romero should have a fair amount of time to consider a move to 205 pounds, as he also revealed on Monday that he recently inked a new eight-fight contract with the UFC.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA