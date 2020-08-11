HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis - UFC KO king

featuredDerrick Lewis amazed to hold UFC Heavyweight KO record (UFC Vegas 6 post-fight)

Derrick Lewis stops Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 6

featuredUFC Vegas 6 results: Derrick Lewis lands record-setting KO of Aleksei Oleinik

UFC Lewis vs Oleinik live results

featuredUFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik Live Results

featuredMichael Chandler knocks out Benson Henderson in Bellator 243 main event

Yoel Romero out of UFC on ESPN 15 co-main event

August 11, 2020
NoNo Comments

Yoel Romero has withdrawn from his planned UFC on ESPN 15 co-main event bout with Uriah Hall.

Romero pulled out of the bout because of undisclosed reasons. MMAWeekly.com sources verified the report, which was first revealed by BJPenn.com. 

UFC on ESPN 15 features a bantamweight contenders bout between No. 5 ranked Pedro Munhoz and No. 8 ranked Frankie Edgar in the main event. The event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Romero (13-5) is currently the No. 5 ranked middleweight in the world despite losing four of his last five bouts. For of those five bouts were for one version or another of the UFC middleweight title.

Most recently, Romero lost to current champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 248 main event on March 7, just prior to the United States going into shutdown mode because of the global coronavirus pandemic. His three prior losses were to top contender Paulo Costa and twice to former champion Robert Whittaker.

TRENDING > Dana White continues talks with Floyd Mayweather: a fight is still ‘very possible’

Hall (15-9) currently occupies the No. 9 slot in the UFC middleweight division. He had been hoping a win over Romero would propel him back into the upper crust of the division. Hall has won three of his four most recent bouts with his only defeat being at the hands of Costa.

It was unclear at the time of publication of the UFC would be able to secure a suitable opponent to keep Hall on the UFC on ESPN 15 fight card.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA