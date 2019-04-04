Yoel Romero out of UFC Fight Night main event against Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza

Former two-time middleweight title contender Yoel Romero has been forced to drop out of his upcoming main event fight against Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza on April 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news on Thursday after Romero came down with a bout of pneumonia that knocked him out of the fight. AG Fight in Brazil initially reported the news.

The fight was expected to be Romero’s first since falling to middleweight champion Robert Whittaker last June.

In the aftermath of that fight, Romero took some time off and also just recently filmed a reality show competition that delayed his return to action.

Now it appears the former Olympic silver medalist in wrestling will have to wait until later in 2019 to book his next fight.

As of now, the UFC hasn’t confirmed Romero’s withdrawal or plans for a replacement opponent to step into face Jacare on short notice.