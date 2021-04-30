Yoel Romero out of Bellator 258 and Light Heavyweight Grand Prix

Yoel Romero‘s Bellator MMA debut has been pushed back. The 44-year old is out of his highly anticipated Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight Grand Prix bout against Anthony Johnson at UFC 258.

Romero did not clear pre-fight medicals and the fight promotion is now seeking an alternate to face Johnson in the 205-pound tournament. Bellator MMA released a statement early Friday morning.

“Yoel Romero did not clear pre-fight medical testing and as a result, his BELLATOR MMA debut against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has been postponed. BELLATOR will confirm a tournament alternate to face “Rumble” Johnson in the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix as soon as possible,” read the statement.

“BELLATOR 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis will go on as scheduled on Friday, May 7, live on SHOWTIME at 9p ET/6p PT. The event features the BELLATOR bantamweight world championship main event between champion Juan Archuleta and Sergio Pettis, a welterweight bout pitting Michael “Venom” Page against Derek Anderson, and a lightweight tilt between Patricky “Pitbull” and Peter Queally. Additional fights for the main card are to be announced.”

“Romero will become eligible to reapply for clearance to compete in the coming months, and we look forward to seeing him make his BELLATOR debut in the near future. BELLATOR MMA will look to reschedule the highly anticipated Johnson versus Romero matchup at a future date.”

It wasn’t released way Romero was declined medical clearance.