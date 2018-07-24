Yoel Romero Meets Undefeated Paulo Costa at UFC 230 in New York

The UFC 230 fight card slated for Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York doesn’t yet have a headliner, but the card is coming on strong out of the gate.

With a middleweight bout pitting Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza against David Branch already announced, UFC officials doubled down on marquee middleweight fights by announcing Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa on Tuesday.

Romero (13-3) is coming off of a controversial split-decision loss to UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 225 in June. Whittaker is the only fighter under the UFC banner to whom Romero has lost, having done so twice.

Though he teased a move to light heavyweight following the second bout with Whittaker, Romero instead accepted the bout with Costa at 185 pounds.

Costa (12-0) knocked out 7 of 8 opponents before entering the Octagon, where he has only managed to step up his game. The Brazilian has knocked out all four of his UFC opponents, including recent victories over Uriah Hall and Johny Hendricks.

He’ll now face the toughest test of his young career, as the 27-year-old takes on the 41-year-old Olympic Silver Medalist.