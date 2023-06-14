HOT OFF THE WIRE
Yoel Romero hopes ‘this is the moment’ he becomes a champion

June 14, 2023
Despite being one of the most recognizable and powerful fighters in mixed martial arts, Yoel Romero has never won a major promotional championship. He hopes that Bellator 297 on Friday in Chicago is his time to shine.

Having won 13 of his 15 victories by way of knockout, Romero has always been an exciting fighter to watch. But at 46 years of age, the clock isn’t in his favor.

At Bellator 297, he faces light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov, who is 16 years his junior and undefeated in the Bellator cage. Nemkov is good everywhere, but can he avoid Romero’s one-punch knockout power?

That’s the question that will be answered at Bellator 297 in Chicago. Hear everything Romero had to say leading up to his title fight against Nemkov.

