Yoel Romero awarded more than $27 million in damages in lawsuit filed against supplement company

UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero received a massive financial award in a lawsuit he filed against a supplement company following a failed drug test back in 2015.

Romero filed the lawsuit against Gold Star Performance, a New Jersey based company and according to his manager Abraham Kawa the courts awarded him $27.45 million in damages on Tuesday after taking a supplement that was tainted with a banned substance.

The lawsuit was uncontested by the supplement company, who failed to answer to the court or make an appearance to defend themselves.

According to Romero’s manager, the 42-year old former Olympic silver medalist was awarded approximately $3 million in lost wages, $3 million in reputable harm and another $3 million for emotional damage. The penalties were then tripled as part of the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act, which brought the total settlement to more than $27 million in damages.

“We feel justified,” Kawa said in a statement on Tuesday following the hearing. “Yoel, even if no money is made, would’ve been happy with a ruling that exonerates him. The award was icing no the cake.”

Romero and his team filed the lawsuit after he received a six month suspension from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) after failing a drug test in 2015 for the banned substance Iburtamoren.

USADA ultimately handed down a reduced sentence after it was discovered that Romero was a victim of a tainted supplement that contained the banned substance but was not listed on the product’s ingredient’s label.

While the massive award was handed down on Tuesday it remains to be seen just how much of that $27.45 million settlement will actually end up in Romero’s bank account.

The crippling financial verdict could force Gold Star Performance to file for bankruptcy, which means Romero could end up receiving some kind of money in the settlement but it remains unclear if he’ll actually get the full $27.45 million in damages.

According to Kawa, Romero wanted to clear his name more than anything else and prove that he never knowingly cheated and the results of the lawsuit helped to prove his case in court.