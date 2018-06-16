Yazan Hajeh Plans to ‘Make Dana Jump Out of His Seat’ Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

After picking up a split-decision win over Oscar Valdez at LFA 21 in September of last year, featherweight Yazan Hajeh hasn’t fought, but that doesn’t mean he was out of the fight game entirely.

For the most part Hajeh has been doing things to better himself as a fighter, namely relocating to get the level of training he feels he needs make a step up to the next level.

“I tried out for The Ultimate Fighter, but didn’t make it on that,” Hajeh told MMAWeekly.com. “Then I was in the process of moving out and getting myself situated in Las Vegas. I moved out here in January and have been looking for a fight ever since I got situated.”

Since moving to Las Vegas, Hajeh has worked with 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu and feels his new gym has helped him refined some of the things he was good at while also adding a whole new layer to his game.

“What kind of started it was I was getting to the age where I wanted to move out of Kansas City, and this is a place I had come before, the training was great, so it seems like a good move to come out here,” said Hajeh.

“I’ve gotten better at what I’m already good at: the in-between game. A lot of guys have a lot of good knowledge and have good experience. I’ve done a lot more no gi Jiu-Jitsu out here. That’s kind of been something in my game I didn’t work too much before. I’m excited to do that and get better at that.”

On June 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Hajeh (6-0) will get his opportunity advance his career when he takes on Matt Sayles (6-1) in a 145-pound bout at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

“He seems like an opportunistic fighter; someone who capitalizes on the transitions in a fight, so that makes for a very exciting fight,” Hajeh said of Sayles. “It’s not going to be someone who is going to sit back and wait for shots; we’re going to meet in the middle and duke it out. I think it’s going to be a great fight.”

Knowing how he and his opponent fight, Hajeh believes they can put on the kind of match that will get the attention of the UFC brass and help punch his ticket to the promotion.

“On the Contender Series the goal can’t be to just win,” said Hajeh. “It’s got to be to wow the whole crowd. You’ve got to make Dana jump up out of his seat. You’ve got to make (matchmakers) Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby look at each other and wonder what just happened.

“That’s the reaction you need to get the stamp at not only getting the contract, but getting up into the UFC with the big dogs and let them know that this isn’t just someone who won on Contender Series, this is someone who is coming in hot.”