Yana Kunitskaya takes the nod in bloody battle with Marion Reneau (UFC Wichita Highlights)

Hands on point for @BelizeanBruiser early in round 2! #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/MONeWhIg07
— UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2019
What a round! #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/HUwJRSon85
— UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2019
?#UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/jagtf1vHQn
— UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2019
Agree?
@YanaKunistkaya1 gets the decision victory at #UFCWichita! pic.twitter.com/Yic7kpByA9
— UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from Yana Kunitskaya’s brutal battle with Marion Reneau at UFC on ESPN+ 4: Lewis vs. dos Santos in Wichita, Kansas.
RELATED:
- More UFC on ESPN+ 4 Fight Highlights
- UFC on ESPN+ 4 Live Results: Lewis vs dos Santos (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)
Following UFC Wichita, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to England for UFC on ESPN+ 5 in London. A welterweight showdown between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal headlines the card at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 16.