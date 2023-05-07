Yan Xiaonan defeats Jessica Andrade, calls for UFC title fight

Yan Xiaonan at UFC 288 on Saturday night looked as sharp as we’ve seen her in the Octagon. She may have been outmuscled by Jessica Andrade, but she wouldn’t be out struck.

Yan’s striking was fluid and sharp, leading her to a quick finish. Her outstanding showing against one of the top fighters in the world easily makes her a likely candidate for the next shot at UFC strawweight champion and fellow Chinese fighter Zhang Weili.

That fact was not lost on Yan, as she called on the UFC and Dana White to make the fight happen.

Yan Xiaonin UFC 288 Octagon Interview