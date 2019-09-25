HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic UFC 241 media day faceoff

featuredInjury makes Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy unlikely to happen in 2019

Daniel Cormier following UFC 241

featuredDaniel Cormier confirms Stipe Miocic trilogy will be his UFC retirement fight

Daniel Cormier - Dana White - Stipe Miocic

featuredDana White says Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 is next UFC heavyweight title fight

Jeremy Stephens UFC Mexico City eye poke

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 17 results: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens eye poke results in no contest

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens rebooked for UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston

September 25, 2019
NoNo Comments

The rematch between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens has been rebooked almost as quickly as their first fight ended. 

Rodriguez and Stephens will make a second attempt at squaring off with each other in the UFC on ESPN 6 co-main event on Oct. 18 in Boston, according to a report from ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, who cited UFC president Dana White.

Rodriguez and Stephens met in the UFC on ESPN+ 17 main event on Saturday in Mexico City, but didn’t really get to have a fight. They met in the center of the Octagon, threw a few strikes, but then Stephens suffered a poke to his eye. 

Referee Herb Dean stopped the action to have the ringside doctor check Stephens’s eye and to allow him time to recover. Even after a five minute span, Stephens was unable to open his eye and the fight was waved off 15 seconds into the opening round.

There was no cooling off after the fight, as Rodriguez questioned whether or not Stephens was physically unable to continue or simply wanted out of the fight.

The situation got ugly, as fans in the arena pelted Stephens and his crew with food and drinks as he tried to leave the Octagon area. 

TRENDING > Video surfaces of Jeremy Stephens vs. Yair Rodriguez hotel lobby post-fight altercation

Things only got worse when Stephens and Rodriguez ran into each other in a hotel lobby, engaging in a brief altercation  with Stephens shoving Rodriguez.

Moving swiftly, the two will meet in little more than three weeks time to try and settle their differences in the Octagon.

VegasScoresAndOdds.com

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA