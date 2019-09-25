Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens rebooked for UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston

The rematch between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens has been rebooked almost as quickly as their first fight ended.

Rodriguez and Stephens will make a second attempt at squaring off with each other in the UFC on ESPN 6 co-main event on Oct. 18 in Boston, according to a report from ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, who cited UFC president Dana White.

Rodriguez and Stephens met in the UFC on ESPN+ 17 main event on Saturday in Mexico City, but didn’t really get to have a fight. They met in the center of the Octagon, threw a few strikes, but then Stephens suffered a poke to his eye.

Referee Herb Dean stopped the action to have the ringside doctor check Stephens’s eye and to allow him time to recover. Even after a five minute span, Stephens was unable to open his eye and the fight was waved off 15 seconds into the opening round.

There was no cooling off after the fight, as Rodriguez questioned whether or not Stephens was physically unable to continue or simply wanted out of the fight.

The situation got ugly, as fans in the arena pelted Stephens and his crew with food and drinks as he tried to leave the Octagon area.

Things only got worse when Stephens and Rodriguez ran into each other in a hotel lobby, engaging in a brief altercation with Stephens shoving Rodriguez.

Moving swiftly, the two will meet in little more than three weeks time to try and settle their differences in the Octagon.