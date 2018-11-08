Yair Rodriguez Ready to Show a New Resolve at UFC Denver

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Though he is 6-1 during his UFC tenure, it has been 18 months since Yair Rodriguez last set foot in the Octagon. A portion of that time out of the cage was due to an impasse between Rodriguez’s camp and UFC officials, but he’s back and ready to show what he can do.

Rodriguez believes he has a new version of himself to unleash on Chan Sung Jung and to show fans at UFC Fight Night 139 on Saturday in Denver.

TRENDING > Former UFC Champion Miesha Tate Joins ONE Championship as Vice President

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.