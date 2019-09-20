Yair Rodriguez: ‘I don’t think the fight with Jeremy Stephens will go the distance’

(Courtesy of MMAJunkie.com)

Top 10 ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez discusses his UFC on ESPN+ 17 main event against veteran Jeremy Stephens in Mexico City on Saturday. Ranked No. 7 in the 145-pound division, Rodriguez doesn’t think the bout against Stephens will go the distance.

Tune in for the full UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens live results on Saturday, Sept. 21, from Mexico City, where Yair Rodriguez squares off with Jeremy Stephens in the featherweight main event.