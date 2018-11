Yair Rodriguez Glad to be Back at UFC Denver

(Courtesy of UFC)

After a long lay off, featherweight Yair Rodriguez is happy to be back and is ready to take on Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC Fight Night Denver.

TRENDING > T.J. Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo for Flyweight Title Targeted for UFC 233

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.