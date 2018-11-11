Yair Rodriguez Doubles Down on UFC Fight Night 139 Bonuses

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 11, 2018
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Denver, where it all started, this week for UFC Fight Night 139 at the Pepsi Center. The event was a mixed bag of lackluster affairs intertwined between fighters giving it their all to earn post-fight bonuses.

At the end of the night, however, it was the show closers that took home top honors. 

Main eventer Yair Rodriguez was the night’s biggest winner, taking home both a Performance bonus and Fight of the Night honors for his bout with Chan Sung Jung (aka the Korean Zombie).

Rodriguez and Jung went back and forth for nearly the entire duration of their five-round headliner. Jung was winning on two of the three judges’ scorecards before Rodriguez threw an elbow that laid him out cold with just 1 tick of the clock remaining.

The back-and-forth battle netted each fighter a $50,000 bonus and Rodriguez’s stunning last-second finish put another $50,000 in his pocket.

The other Performance of the Night bonus went to co-headliner Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who took out his bitter split with Jackson-Wink MMA on Mike Perry. Cerrone finished Perry with a brutal looking armbar just before the end of the opening round of their bout, taking home an additional $50,000 for the finish.

UFC Fight Night 139 Fighter Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Yair Rodriguez
  • Performance of the Night:  Yair Rodriguez
  • Performance of the Night:  Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

               

