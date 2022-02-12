HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredNate Diaz wants to fight Dustin Poirier and then retire from the fight game

Tim Lane

featuredXtreme Couture coach Tim Lane has been found dead

UFC 271 live results - Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

featuredUFC 271 live results: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

featuredUFC 271 Ceremonial Weigh-in Face-off Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Xtreme Couture coach Tim Lane has been found dead

February 12, 2022
NoNo Comments

After being missing for days, Xtreme Couture Coach Tim Lane has been found dead according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who confirmed with police.

Lane was reported missing Wednesday and his gym posted a missing person’s flier indicating Lane could be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”

No official cause of death has been confirmed but according to an emotional Instagram video from a fellow coach, Eric Nicksick, it appears as though Lane took his own life.

“This is another friend and a coach who’s taken his life,” Nicksick said in the video which can be seen here. “This sh*t gets heavy. This sh*t’s too soon, and I don’t understand a lot of this stuff and the reasons why, but please make sure you tell your loved ones you love them and check in on people.”

Lane is the second coach from Xtreme Couture to die by suicide.

In 2017 Robert Follis died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At the time, his death shocked the MMA community, who rallied together to support his fighters, some of which had fights scheduled just days later.

Lane was 49 years old and was a former ISKA world champion kickboxer.

UFC Champ Israel Adesanya defends Joe Rogan: ‘F*ck the noise’ | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA