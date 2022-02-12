Xtreme Couture coach Tim Lane has been found dead

After being missing for days, Xtreme Couture Coach Tim Lane has been found dead according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who confirmed with police.

Lane was reported missing Wednesday and his gym posted a missing person’s flier indicating Lane could be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”

No official cause of death has been confirmed but according to an emotional Instagram video from a fellow coach, Eric Nicksick, it appears as though Lane took his own life.

“This is another friend and a coach who’s taken his life,” Nicksick said in the video which can be seen here. “This sh*t gets heavy. This sh*t’s too soon, and I don’t understand a lot of this stuff and the reasons why, but please make sure you tell your loved ones you love them and check in on people.”

Lane is the second coach from Xtreme Couture to die by suicide.

In 2017 Robert Follis died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At the time, his death shocked the MMA community, who rallied together to support his fighters, some of which had fights scheduled just days later.

Lane was 49 years old and was a former ISKA world champion kickboxer.

