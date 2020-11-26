XFC President Myron Molotky looks back on promotion’s first event in four years

Following four years and a relocation from South America back to North America, the XFC returned with its first full-fledged show on November 11 in Atlanta, Georgia, featuring the first round of its 155-pound and 170-pound grand prix, along with the return of various UFC veterans, and the debuts of fighters from the company’s Young Guns series.

Looking back on XFC 43, company president Myron Molotky feels that the event went off just as could be expected both in terms of production and fights, and is looking forward to the show’s upcoming follow-up.

MMAWeekly.com: Firstly, Myron, tell us your thoughts on how XFC 43 went as the company’s first non-tryout event in the United States in seven years.

Myron Molotky: I think it was a flawless execution by the XFC staff. Everyone involved with the show was on point. I think if you talked to the fighters they were treated great; a lot of respect. I couldn’t ask for a better re-launch of the XFC than what we performed out there in Atlanta.

It really went like clockwork. I think by the time the Georgia Athletic Commission had everything put together for us – they did a great job – the hotel and their staff were on it, so we couldn’t have ask for a better reception.

We went into fight week and everything went well. We had Covid tested, everyone locked down, and we had negative results all across the board, which is what we were hoping for. The setup for the arena timed out exactly as planned. It was very smooth. It went about as smooth as we could ever hope for.

MMAWeekly.com: Tell us your thoughts on some of the fights that evening and what stands out to you the most.

Myron Molotky: (Prior to XFC 43) we included an XFC trial in Atlanta (on November 7) and had a lot of great kids come out and show us what they’re made of. The trial itself was outstanding. We believe we found some fighters out of there that will be on the XFC roster.

(As for XFC 43 itself) Bobby Nash’s knockout (of Spencer Jebb) was outstanding. It’s pretty much what we expected from Bobby.

Another one that really stick out in my mind was the decision to put two young kids on the live card; Enzo Perez and Austin Bashi; the Young Guns debut. I think it was an outstanding fight. I think the fans really loved it as well. We see the future of MMA with these two kids.

Kurt Holobaugh got back in the winning column (over Joziro Boye). Kenny Cross went in there and did what he does against a tough kid in Jarel Askew. Danielle Taylor and Jessica (Aguilar) did exactly what they thought we would. And then the (Guihlherme) Faria and (Andre) Soukhamthath fight was just outstanding; lot of athleticism in there; those guys really went at it.

MMAWeekly.com: Thanks for taking time out for us, Myron. In closing what sort of things do you take from this show and apply to the next one, either to change or build off from?

Myron Molotky: The venue is always going to be important. We had a taste of having some fans there, though not a lot due to the rules and regulations, so I think we’re exploring exactly what we’re going to do for XFC 44 and put some thought into Atlanta as the destination again or other options.

As far as the fights themselves, we couldn’t ask for more than athletes gave us (at XFC 43). I think the performances were tremendous performances.

We’re going to see the semi-finals of the 155-pound and 170-pound tournament; the match-ups are going to be great there. And our main event and co-main we’re working on that right now. We want to make sure we provide out fans with more fireworks in the hexagon.