Writers and fighters react to Anderson Silva knocking out Tito Ortiz

It took Anderson Silva just under a minute and a half to drop Tito Ortiz with a hook to end their boxing fight in the first round. This win wasn’t exactly shocking, but the quickness of the finish was, which is evident by the reactions from the professional fighters around the world.

Damn I tweeted and put my phone down and when I looked up Tito was face down 😲😲😲😲😲 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 12, 2021

We already knew Anderson was gonna touch that big ass head #Triller — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) September 12, 2021

Dang! What a K.O. by Silva!!#HolyfieldBelfort — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) September 12, 2021

Anderson was precise with the hook he drilled Tito right in the spine and he was out — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) September 12, 2021

Some fighters showed concern for Ortiz, like former UFC champion, Chris Weidman who suffered a recent injury himself. It’s always scary to see a fight go down like Ortiz did, even more concerning knowing the age of the fighter in question.

Man, Tito was out for a while there. Hope he’s all good. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 12, 2021

Michael Chiesa cracked a joke calling for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva next. At least we hope it’s a joke.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva is the fight to make. No one can tell me otherwise. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 12, 2021

Ben Askren came to remind us he was the first MMA fighter to lose in a boxing fight (he’s not but good one anyway).

I started this MMA fighters being Boxers trend. — Funky (@Benaskren) September 12, 2021

I’ll unretire if they give my someone i can KO 100%. Knocking someone out looks kind of fun lol — Funky (@Benaskren) September 12, 2021

Fans and media also joined the conversation.

I mean, there were zero other ways this was gonna go down. https://t.co/SGzgvuV43I — Zane Simon (@TheZaneSimon) September 12, 2021

Well, Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva in a fight where wrestling isn't allowed went exactly as anyone should have assumed it would. I'd be sad if Tito weren't carrying a literal fascist flag. Congratulations to Silva, a true fighting legend. pic.twitter.com/seNa6obKyu — Elias Cepeda (@EliasCepeda) September 12, 2021

On behalf of California, thanks Anderson Silva. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 12, 2021

When being interviewed after the fight, Silva alluded to this possibly being his last fight but when it comes to fighters and retiring, there’s always a chance for m