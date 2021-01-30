Wrestling superstar Bill Goldberg praises Dustin Poirier ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Bill Goldberg is probably the most famous athlete known for mixed martial arts that has never fought in mixed martial arts. A longtime fan of the sport, Goldberg adopted a mixed martial arts persona for his character when he became a professional wrestler.

The schtick stuck and led to him becoming one of the most popular wrestlers the sport has ever known. He still performs occasionally, and will be wrestling on Sunday’s mega-event the WWE Royal Rumble.

Throughout his career as a wrestler, Goldberg has been a constant at mixed martial arts shows, frequently attending events, and has even commentated on several, including for the WEC alongside MMAWeekly.com founder Ryan Bennett.

Goldberg recently did an interview with TMZ Sports in the lead-up to Sunday’s Royal Rumble, where he addressed Dustin Poirier and his recent victory over Conor McGregor, as well as a social media post that showed him working Muay Thai techniques with Poirier in 2015.

TRENDING > Video: YouTube boxer Jake Paul training with Jorge Masvidal to knock out Ben Askren