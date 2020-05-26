Would you watch Mike Tyson vs. Wanderlei Silva Bare Knuckle bout?

The rumors have swirled about about a Mike Tyson comeback. The speculation runs the gamut from a boxing exhibition to a championship fight to bare knuckle fighting.

At least one of those avenues has some truth to it, whether or not it is in the scope of what Tyson is looking to do.

BKFC president David Feldman told MMA Fighting recently that he intends to offer Tyson a contract that exceeds $20 million to compete under bare knuckle rules. He wasn’t able to provide the exact value of the contract because it’s still being finalized.

“I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen,” Feldman said.

It’s currently unclear what it would take to get the 53-year-old former world champion back in the ring. Feldman has some ideas as to an opponent, but is more focused on getting Tyson to agree to a deal before going too far down that rabbit hole.

Feldman’s current thought on an ideal opponent is someone like former PRIDE FC champ and UFC veteran Wanderlei Silva, who has expressed interest. He doesn’t think a rumored opponent like Tito Ortiz, however, is necessarily the right draw for his BKFC brand.

“I didn’t offer that (to Ortiz),” Feldman said. “I don’t know that it really draws. I think a Wanderlei Silva, someone of that nature. No matter how old Silva gets, he’s dangerous, and I think that would be an intriguing matchup. Something like that, but I don’t actually have anything in mind right now.”

Silva recently spoke to MMATruFan, saying that the Bare Knuckle organization has been in touch about having him fight Tyson, although he admitted that no agreement was made. For his part, Silva was open to fighting Tyson, whether it be under bare knuckle rules or traditional boxing rules.

“First, I want to see if we can make the Mike thing happen, period, and then we’ll start talking opponents,” Feldman reiterated with MMAFighting. “We’re not successful yet in making that Mike thing happen. But I don’t think the door’s shut.”

Would you tune in to watch Mike Tyson return under Bare Knuckle rules to fight Wanderlei Silva?

Wanderlei Silva wants to fight Mike Tyson