VIDEO: Would-be Khabib attacker lurches at hobbled former champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most accomplished champions in UFC history. So why did this would-be Khabib attacker lurch at him recently in the airport?

How stupid does someone have to be to try and attack Khabib? Scumbag move, especially when he’s clearly limping away pic.twitter.com/HlrsdP4Wl0 — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) August 25, 2021

In all honesty, there is very little context provided with this video clip. Who captured the video? What were this person’s actual motives? Was he really trying to insanely attack such an accomplished fighter? Or was he maybe trying to get to Khabib for a fan pic?

Who knows?

But whatever this person’s motives, this most certainly wasn’t the best way to get near the former UFC lightweight champion of the world. Not only are Khabib’s skills second to none, he is very popular and, as you can see, has security surrounding him.

