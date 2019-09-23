World champion boxer Claressa Shields wants to fight Amanda Nunes, willing to crossover to UFC

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

World champion boxer Claressa Shields has said for some time that she would fight UFC champ-champ Amanda Nunes. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, she clarified that she wants to fight Nunes in the boxing ring, but to be fair to the UFC champion, Shields is also willing to crossover into mixed martial arts and fight Nunes in the Octagon.

