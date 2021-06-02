Woodley’s manager Malki Kawa: Paul fight is a legacy fight, Tyron’s biggest payday

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 2, 2021
With his boxing match against Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley is set to make the most money he has ever made in his combat sports career.

Woodley’s manager, Malki Kawa of First Round Management, claimed Woodley is getting the largest guaranteed purse of his career, along with a cut from pay-per-view sales as well.

“[Tyron]’s getting paid really well,” Kawa said to MMA Fighting. “It’s one of the best deals I’ve ever done. For a guy in his situation, it was a tremendous deal.

“He’s getting a large base number. He’s getting a cut of the pay-per-view globally. He’s participating in a lot of different things. He should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday. His base guarantee is in the millions already.”

Kawa also revealed that Paul’s team negotiated a rematch clause. Meaning if Woodley is victorious, Paul has the opportunity to invoke a rubber match between the two.

Kawa also was adamant that Woodley’s boxing match with Paul is a major legacy fight for the former UFC welterweight champion.

“His legacy, although it’s already cemented, that [fight] takes it to another level,” Kawa said. “And that’s why we got paid what we got paid, and for Tyron it also fires him up because it’s something completely different, it’s something new to train for and I think it’s an opportunity to erase the last four fights.”

While some fans might disagree with the idea that his fight with Paul is a legacy fight for ‘The Chosen One’, Woodley’s legacy could certainly be affected negatively if he loses to ‘The Problem Child’.

