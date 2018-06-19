Women’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings (125-pound limit)

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

The Women’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings is certain to see a lot of flux in the coming months. While the UFC’s first women’s flyweight champion, Nicco Montano, has a lot to prove, so do most of the other women in the division. Without the UFC, Bellator, or other shining a spotlight on the 125-pound women until recently, many women who will now be competing in the division were fighting elsewhere.

There’s talk of a championship fight between Montano and Valentina Shevchenko brewing, but it has yet to be officially signed.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Nicco Montano Valentina Shevchenko Sijara Eubanks Jennifer Maia Roxanne Modafferi Agnieszka Niedźwiedź Alexis Davis Lauren Murphy Barb Honchak Vanessa Porto

