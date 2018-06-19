Women’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings (125-pound limit)

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.
The Women’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings is certain to see a lot of flux in the coming months. While the UFC’s first women’s flyweight champion, Nicco Montano, has a lot to prove, so do most of the other women in the division. Without the UFC, Bellator, or other shining a spotlight on the 125-pound women until recently, many women who will now be competing in the division were fighting elsewhere.
There’s talk of a championship fight between Montano and Valentina Shevchenko brewing, but it has yet to be officially signed.
Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.
Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.
Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.
Women’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Nicco Montano
- Valentina Shevchenko
- Sijara Eubanks
- Jennifer Maia
- Roxanne Modafferi
- Agnieszka Niedźwiedź
- Alexis Davis
- Lauren Murphy
- Barb Honchak
- Vanessa Porto
*Previous ranking in parentheses