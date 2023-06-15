Woman accuses Conor McGregor of ‘violently’ raping her at NBA Finals

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been accused of ‘violently’ raping her in a bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The UFC’s biggest star denied the allegations, according to TMZ.

Demand letters, written by attorney Ariel Mitchell, were sent to McGregor, the NBA and the Miami Heat this week alleged that the incident occurred after the the Nuggets defeated the Heat on June 9 at the Kaseya Center in Florida. McGregor attended the game and participated in the halftime entertainment, punching the Heat mascot. The mascot had to be taken to the ER.

Conor McGregor Miami Heat Mascot Knockout

In the letters, Mitchell alleges that NBA and Heat security separated the woman from her friend and forced her into a bathroom where McGregor and his security guard were inside. In the letters, Mitchell wrote “security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.” Mitchell then claimed that McGregor emerged from the handicap stall “and shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.”

The woman was able to briefly get free by telling McGregor that she had to urinate but then McGregor allegedly forced her to preform oral sex. Afterward, McGregor allegedly Pinner her against the wall and attempted to sodomize her.

Mitchell says in the letters the woman was able to elbow McGregor repeatedly and escape in such a hurry that she left her purse. Mitchell says McGregor’s security guards “held hostage” her purse until she pleaded with them for its return. The woman went on to report the assault to local authorities on Sunday morning. After meeting with police, Mitchell said the woman is seeking settlements with the NBA, the Heat, and McGregor in lieu of litigation.

McGregor representatives said in a statement that the “allegations are false” and “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”

The UFC addressed the alleged assault saying, “UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”

It’s not the first time someone has accused McGregor of sexual assault. At least five times in the past he’s been accused of sexual misconduct.