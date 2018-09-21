With No Game Plan, Josh Marsh Ready for Dima Gerasimov at LFA 50

After spending his first two years building himself up on the local circuit, featherweight up and comer Josh Marsh got his first opportunity to step onto the national stage at LFA 42 in June.

While Marsh was stepping up, he was not overwhelmed, and was able to have an extremely impressive performance by picking up a TKO of TeeJay Britton in 75 seconds.

“I had my LFA debut in June and it went pretty well,” Marsh told MMAWeekly.com. “You can’t get caught up in the past, so you’ve just got to stay improving.

“It’s more exciting, but it’s always the same, honestly. Any time that you’re stepping in there, you’re stepping into the unknown. It’s good to have the exposure and be on a bigger platform, but at the end of the day the same job has to be done.”

Since making his debut in January of 2016, Marsh feels like his game has evolved a lot, but what he’s most proud of is his development as an individual.

“I’m completely different fighter in terms of technique and skills, but in mindset as well,” said Marsh. “I try to focus on being the best fighter I can be, but I really want to be the person I can be all-around.”

This Friday in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Marsh (4-1) will look to pick up his second promotional win when he takes on Dima Gerasimov (9-6) in an LFA 50 main card 145-pound bout.

“He’s got some experience, and from what I’ve seen he seems pretty well rounded and can do a bit of everything,” Marsh said of Gerasimov. “I plan on going in there, seeing how it goes and adapting. I don’t really have a game plan. However it goes I’m ready to take it there.”

For Marsh, his vision is set on his bout with Gerasimov, but he’s open to closing out 2018 as actively as possible.

“I’m not trying to look too far ahead for the future,” said Marsh. “I’m focused on this fight this coming Friday. That’s where I am right now, and that’s what’s most important to me, so that’s where I’m staying.

“Hopefully everything goes well and I can stay active after. If I’m healthy and all goes well then I would like to get in another one or two more in.”