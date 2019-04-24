With FFC 35 win, Max Rohskopf hoping to get a lot more fights in

Following over a year off, lightweight prospect Max Rohskopf returned to action on April 19 with a first-round submission victory over Omar Hussein at FFC 35.

For Rohskopf, having such a long time off between fights didn’t affect his performance, as he was able to pick up his second submission win since turning pro in two fights.

“I was really happy with the FFC and everything they did,” Rohskopf told MMAWeekly.com. “I can’t wait to see it on TV. The venue was awesome. I had a lot of fun. I’m happy with my performance. I didn’t get hit a single time. You can’t really complain about that.”

Rohskopf admits that he is sometimes a victim of his own success, as with his background and strong showings, few people are willing to risk a loss in a match with him.

“With my wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu background it’s been hard to find opponents that will accept the fight,” said Rohskopf. “I would have liked to have gotten a lot more fights in, but I stayed busy, I stayed in the gym to be ready. I don’t really believe in ring rust if you stay prepared, so it was good to get back in there.”

TRENDING > UFC veteran killed in hit and run by rideshare driver

While his level of output hasn’t been what he would have wanted it to be, Rohskopf feels like he’s been able to use his time wisely and is a far better fighter now than when he was during his pro debut in 2018.

“I’m better in every position striking and on the ground,” Rohskopf said. “Me in my first fight versus me in the last fight, me now would finish the guy that fought a year ago, and I’m only going to get better from here.

“A year from now the guy that just fought would get destroyed by the guy a year from now. I’m still young and I’m not going to stop getting better any time soon.”

Having had problems getting fights so far in his career, Rohskopf isn’t going to get ahead of himself when it comes to planning out the remainder of his year. Instead he’s going to focus on each opportunity as it comes his way.

“(I’m going) fight by fight for sure,” said Rohskopf. “When I got done in wrestling in college a couple years ago I thought by this point by now I would be eight, nine, 10 fights in, and for whatever reason it didn’t work out.

“I do have goals and try to roadmap stuff as much as I can, but a lot of times it never happens the way you plan it. I am going to take it one fight a time, get as many fights as I can in, and go from there.”