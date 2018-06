With Domestic Violence in His Past, Derrick Lewis Not a Fan of Greg Hardy (Video)

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

On the one hand, Derrick Lewis can be truly impressed by Greg Hardy’s 57-second knockout to earn a UFC contract. On the other hand, Lewis has little respect for Hardy’s past, which includes a history of domestic violence charges. It’s something that Lewis has no tolerance for, having experienced domestic violence within his own family.

