With baby on the way, Amanda Nunes is latest UFC fighter to contemplate retirement

Following her most recent win and with a baby on the way, UFC dual-champion Amanda Nunes is now contemplating retirement.

It doesn’t sound as if Nunes has made a decision one way or the other, but having beaten the best in two divisions leaves few pressing challenges in her immediate future, aside from motherhood.

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo retired after his victory over Dominick Cruz. Superstar Conor McGregor, immediately following Nunes’s latest fight, announced his retirement. And UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, mired in a contract battle with the UFC, has indicated that he’s prepared to at least take some time off, if not step away altogether.

Nunes has accomplished a tremendous amount in her career, becoming and defending the bantamweight and featherweight championships. That is something that no other UFC fighter, regardless of gender, has done. No one has held belts in two divisions simultaneously and defended both.

Nunes plans for 2020 don’t include fighting

After dispatching of former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 recently, Nunes indicated that she would likely take the rest of the year off from fighting, as her partner, Nina Ansaroff, was due to give birth to the couples first child, Raegan Ann Nunes in September.

“A break for sure,” Nunes said when asked what was next following UFC 250. “I have to see what’s going on with my legs. I always get hurt with this leg. I don’t know what’s going on. And my baby is coming in three months, she’s going to be here. I have to organize a lot of things, her room, and I really need a break right now. I think maybe off (the rest of 2020) for sure.”

Few UFC goals for Nunes to conquer

Now, however, Nunes is at least cotalks ntemplating taking off more than the rest of the year from fighting. In an interview with Esporte Espetacular, she indicated that she might be ready to move beyond actively fighting.

“Ah, I don’t know (what’s next). I’ve achieved everything I wanted. I’m well. I can go on with my life, maybe (take) a new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there, maybe be a coach, too,” Nunes said.

“I’m in a moment that I can retire and I’m in a moment that I can fight. I’m fine. There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.”

The only sure next step for the woman many consider to be one of the greatest fighters of all time is awaiting the arrival of her first child and growing her family.

Amanda Nunes talks win over Felicia Spencer and what’s next

