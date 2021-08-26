Winning the PFL belt would mean more to Brendan Loughnane than the $1 million tournament prize

Looking back on his 2021 PFL season, featherweight Brandon Loughnane can’t complain with how things have been going.

While not perfect, Loughnane picked up wins in his two regular season bouts and earned himself top seeding in his post-season bracket.

“So far so good, two wins (in two fights),” Loughnane told MMAWeekly.com. “The first one (versus Sheymon Moraes) was quick. (In the second one against Tyler Diamond) I went out and got the job done. Now I’m in the top seed in the tournament, and that’s all I can do really. I’m in the best situation possible.

“I wasn’t thinking about that at all; I wasn’t thinking about points or anything. At the end of the day (a fight’s a fight) and points or no points we’re going to fight to the death.”

When it comes to his training during the course of a season in which he’s fighting every other month, Loughnane isn’t one to map out his preparations for the whole run but just play it by ear as he advances through the year.

“I don’t figure that out to be honest,” said Loughnane. “It’s a really difficult thing to figure out how to pace yourself and whether to spar or not in between, or to rest. Since my first season we just focus on doing it as we go along.

“I train every day anyway so nothing’s really changed. I’m still doing the exact same stuff.”

On August 27 in Hollywood, Florida, Loughnane (21-3) will look to advance to the finals of his weight class bracket when he takes on Movlid Khaybulaev (17-0-1) in the 145-pound main event of PFL 2021 9: Playoffs.

“He’s the most well-rounded guy in my division,” Loughnane said of Khaybulaev. “He’s a great competitor. He’s the toughest match-up, I think. But again I’ve shown no holes this season, really.

“I think I am the favorite even though he’s the betting favorite; I don’t know when these bookies are going to wake up; they keep putting me as the betting underdog and we keep winning a lot of money up in Manchester.”

While the season title brings large financial rewards, it’s the opportunity to crown himself a champion that motivates Loughnane.

“The way I look at it, it’s two fights then a million dollars,” said Loughnane. “But you’ll think I’m crazy for saying this, but the belt means so much more to me than a million dollars. That belt means everything. After all the years of hard work I deserve it.”